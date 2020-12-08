Natalie Desselle-Reid, star of B.A.P.S and Cinderella, dies at 53

Natalie Desselle-Reid, star of film and TV projects like

“She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever,” the statement said.

Desselle-Reid landed her first leading role in 1997, starring in the cult classic B.A.P.S opposite Halle Berry. While the film was polarizing upon arrival, Desselle-Reid’s character Mickey is widely considered one of the first plus size comedic leads in a mainstream film that has a significant romantic storyline.

She then booked her first TV role and movie role in the same year in Family Matters and Set It Off respectively.

Desselle-Reid would go on to more TV projects after that, having a supporting role in the beloved Cinderella TV movie that starred Brandy and Whitney Houston, plus series regular roles on shows like Built to Last, For Your Love, and Eve.

In the last decade, she has returned to more film work, most notably starring in the Tyler Perry film Madea’s Big Happy Family.