Natalie Desselle-Reid, star of B.A.P.S and Cinderella, dies at 53

Natalie Desselle-Reid, star of B.A.P.S and Cinderella, dies at 53Tuesday, December 08, 2020
|
Natalie Desselle-Reid, star of film and TV projects like
“She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever,” the statement said.
Desselle-Reid landed her first leading role in 1997, starring in the cult classic B.A.P.S opposite Halle Berry. While the film was polarizing upon arrival, Desselle-Reid’s character Mickey is widely considered one of the first plus size comedic leads in a mainstream film that has a significant romantic storyline.
She then booked her first TV role and movie role in the same year in Family Matters and Set It Off respectively.
Desselle-Reid would go on to more TV projects after that, having a supporting role in the beloved Cinderella TV movie that starred Brandy and Whitney Houston, plus series regular roles on shows like Built to Last, For Your Love, and Eve.
In the last decade, she has returned to more film work, most notably starring in the Tyler Perry film Madea’s Big Happy Family.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy