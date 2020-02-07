Nature Ellis says new album will be revolutionary

Jamaica reggae artiste Nature will be launching a 15-track album, entitled Awaken, with a special event on Monday, February 17 at the Kingston 10 Sports Bar and Grill. Nature believes that this album will revolutionise and inspire reggae lovers all over the world.

“It’s the album to open your eyes, not only to my versatility but also to a better way of life through the contents and message in my music,” Nature said.

The album is produced by Nature’s own label, Preserve Nature Entertainment, and will be released on all digital platforms on February 17.

“I urge everyone to go and get a copy because it’s important as the air you breathe. It’s a necessity in this time, food for the soul,” he said.

The album will be launched with much fanfare with a gathering on Monday, February 17, at Kingston 10 Sports Bar, off Eastwood Park Road in St Andrew.

There will be special guest artistes such as Warrior King, Fred Lox , Steppa, Paul Elliott, Ras Bogle, Santiina, Lash Laru, Natty King and David Luther King.

The event will be free to the public from 6 to 10 p.m., but it will attract a $300 cover charge after 10 p.m.

“Please come out early for a historical moment with Nature Ellis. This will be a memorable night,” Nature said.