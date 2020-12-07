NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns lost mom, six other relatives, to COVID-19

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns lost mom, six other relatives, to COVID-19Monday, December 07, 2020
|
It’s
been a tough year for most, but perhaps few have had it as bad as basketballer Karl-Anthony
Towns, who lost seven relatives, including his mother, to the coronavirus.
The Minnesota Timberwolves player lost his mother to coronavirus complications in April, a traumatic hit that would not be the pandemic’s last.
He told reporters last Friday that he most recently lost an uncle to the virus. “I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled,” the two-time NBA All-Star said.
“I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months,” Towns said. “But I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — who have gotten COVID. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”
