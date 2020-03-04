NCB Insurance launches Wellness Centre for senior citizens

NCB Insurance Company Limited (NCBIC) officially opened their new Seniors’ Wellness Centre for persons aged 60 years and older on Friday, February 28 at the Centre’s Liguanea address, 2 Sandhurst Terrace.

The NCBIC Senior’s Wellness Centre is a facility created to provide a range of age-appropriate activities and services for seniors to support their health and physical well-being, recognising the role they play in building the nation and community.

A first of its kind in Jamaica, the Centre was established out of recognition of the increasing need to make opportunities available for seniors to access stimulating programmes that support ‘active ageing’. The Centre was the brainchild of the NCB Pensioners Association, whose members lobbied for a facility that seniors could enjoy without fear of discrimination or marginalisation.

Over time, seniors will have access to a wide range of services and activities, including health checks and presentations, art, music, physical therapy, excursions and exercise, with the aim of creating a solace for senior citizens to comfortably interact during the already challenging period of retirement and senior years.

The facility also has 3 legacy rooms named after individuals who were instrumental in the creation of the Centre. These were toured at the launch – The Rex James Hospitality Hub which will facilitate intergenerational activities, The Lena A. Plummer Administrative Office and The Selvin Goldson Social Spot. Guests were also shown examples of activities that will take place at the Centre such as yoga, paint-and-sip sessions and presentations by health care associations such as the Diabetes Association of Jamaica.

NCBIC Managing Director and CEO, Vernon James, was excited to announce the launch of the Wellness Centre as he believes it is a revolutionary step in senior citizen welfare locally.

“NCBIC sees its role as pivotal in fulfilling a wider community need. We understand and appreciate the unique challenges seniors experience and the need, as corporate citizens, to make a national contribution to the welfare of the seniors community,” said James.

“We look forward to creating a space that can become a haven for seniors, allowing them to truly enjoy the fruits of their labor in retirement and facilitate a happy, positive outlook as they enjoy their Golden Age,” James noted.

A wealth of research evidence suggests that an active lifestyle among the ageing increases life expectancy and quality of life of this often underserved group. NCBIC believes in the direct correlation between a positive outlook and physical well-being and strives to ensure that this Senior’s Wellness Centre will create the perfect healthy and active atmosphere for Jamaica’s senior citizens.

In its introductory phase, the Centre will be available to members of the NCB Pension Association and to the parents of NCBJ staff members – as a complementary service gifted as part of NCB’s Gratitude Project.

Over time, the facility will be open to a wider cross-section of seniors who are members of Pension Funds managed by NCBIC.

The intent is to make access available to a wider audience later.