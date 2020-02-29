NCBIC launches Seniors Wellness Centre

NCBIC launches Seniors Wellness CentreSaturday, February 29, 2020
|
National Commercial Bank Insurance Company (NCBIC) has launched its Seniors Wellness Centre to directly respond to the growing need for a source of solace and entertainment for seniors.
The Centre—located at 2 Sandhurst Terrace, Kingston 6—will address the need for a comprehensive response to population ageing, which is lacking in the Caribbean, a region identified as one of the most rapidly ageing in the world.
The objective of the Wellness Centre is to arrange social, recreational and welfare facilities, for Jamaica’s growing elderly population, which is expected to reach 15 per cent of the total population this year, according to a study co-written by UWI’s Head of Community Health and Psychiatry, Professor Denise Eldemire Shearer. Through the Centre, NCB wishes to promote active ageing for persons 60 years and older, which includes increased social interaction, exercise, learning activities and lectures and overall wellness.
The Centre will be the first of its kind in Jamaica, that is a subsidized entity dedicated to the health and physical wellbeing of seniors. In its introductory phase, the Centre will be available to members of the NCB Pension Association and to the parents of NCB staff members, as a complementary service gifted as part of NCB’s Gratitude Project launched in 2019. Over time, the facility will be open to a wider cross section of seniors who are members of Pension Funds Managed by NCB Insurance Company Limited. The intent is to, over time, extend to a wider crosssection of seniors.
