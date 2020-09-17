NeNe Leakes says goodbye to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Twelve years after joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), reality TV star NeNe Leakes has revealed that she will not be returning for another season.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said on her YouTube channel on Thursday.

“There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

The 52-year-old has been part of RHOA since 2008 when it began. However, she took a break for seasons eight and nine, returning in season 10.

NeNe also used the opportunity to thank her viewers over the years, as well as her production team and Bravo. However, the news of her departure wouldn’t come as a surprise to many because it was being rumoured that she had left the show.