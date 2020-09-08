NEPA rescues young croc along Kingston’s Palisadoes

Jamaica’s National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) successfully rescued a young crocodile from possible harm after it was found outside its natural habitat along the Palisadoes main road in Kingston on Monday (September 7).

NEPA, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said it was notified of the croc by a worker at the Queen’s Warehouse near the Norman Manley International Airport, where a team was dispatched to retrieve the endangered reptile.

The animal was not harmed and was safely returned to the nearby mangrove thickets.

“Hello Croc fans, guess what? You have been doing the right thing by calling us when you see a crocodile out of its habitat and we just want to tell you thank you! This little fella was seen along the Palisadoes main road yesterday,” NEPA tweeted.

NEPA renewed calls for members of the public to immediately contact the agency if they come into contact with crocodiles, as they have been observed to become defensive when provoked and will attack humans.

Jamaicans have been urged to contact NEPA directly at 876-754-7540, its toll free hotline at 888-991-5005, or the nearest police station to report crocodile sightings.