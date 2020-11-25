Nesbeth to release ‘Blood Letter’ on Black Friday

Reggae

singer Nesbeth plans to target the youth with Blood Letter, a song he

will release on Friday, November 27.

He said that the track was done on a bouncy beat, and he believes that will grab the attention on his younger audience.

The My Dream artiste was also the producer for the song that was done on the A.M.E.N label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nesbeth (@nesbethreggae)

And he doesnâ€™t just want them to listen, Nesbeth believes that the youth have a major role to play in society, and he thinks they can help to bring about change.

In addition to dropping the song, Nesbeth will also premiere the accompanying music video. And based on the preview, it is sure to grab viewers.