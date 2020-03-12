Netflix, no chill: Doctor says dating can spread coronavirus

Netflix, no chill: Doctor says dating can spread coronavirusThursday, March 12, 2020
|
With the novel coronavirus spreading like wildfire around
the world, it might be time to put dating on pause.
Doctor’s orders!
Yes, BUZZ fam. A doctor in the United Kingdom said that based on the close contact that usually takes place in dating, it might be time to reject offers to go out on dates, as the virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets. Therefore, you might get the disease after kissing an infected persons.
“Dating has a high risk of transmission,” Dr Muhammad Munir of Lancaster University’s department of biomedical and life sciences and an expert in viral diseases told The Guardian.
“Because you tend to have more prolonged contact with the other person. You may kiss them, hug them or hold their hand for a couple of hours. The longer the duration you have contact with someone, the greater the risk of transmission.”
Munir was initially responding to reports that high-end sex party promoters Snctm plan to throw an orgy in Los Angeles, United States, this weekend and another in Manhattan next month.
Like dating, he said that these events are sure to spread coronavirus.
“Coronavirus itself is not a sexually transmitted disease,” he said. “But as during sex there is very close contact between two individuals, the chance of someone contracting the virus from another infected person is almost 100 per cent, specifically due to the kissing involved.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy