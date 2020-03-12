Netflix, no chill: Doctor says dating can spread coronavirus

With the novel coronavirus spreading like wildfire around

the world, it might be time to put dating on pause.

Doctor’s orders!

Yes, BUZZ fam. A doctor in the United Kingdom said that based on the close contact that usually takes place in dating, it might be time to reject offers to go out on dates, as the virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets. Therefore, you might get the disease after kissing an infected persons.

“Dating has a high risk of transmission,” Dr Muhammad Munir of Lancaster University’s department of biomedical and life sciences and an expert in viral diseases told The Guardian.

“Because you tend to have more prolonged contact with the other person. You may kiss them, hug them or hold their hand for a couple of hours. The longer the duration you have contact with someone, the greater the risk of transmission.”

Munir was initially responding to reports that high-end sex party promoters Snctm plan to throw an orgy in Los Angeles, United States, this weekend and another in Manhattan next month.

Like dating, he said that these events are sure to spread coronavirus.

“Coronavirus itself is not a sexually transmitted disease,” he said. “But as during sex there is very close contact between two individuals, the chance of someone contracting the virus from another infected person is almost 100 per cent, specifically due to the kissing involved.”