Netflix releases trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final movie

Netflix has released the trailer for the late actor Chadwick Boseman’s final movie- ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.

Boseman died in August from colon cancer. He was 43-years-old.

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom tells the story of “Mother of the Blues’ Ma Rainey, played by Oscar-winning actress, Viola Davis, and her battle for control with her white producer. Boseman plays ambitious trumpeter Levee.

The Black Panther star has already been suggested as a contender for an Oscar for his performance in the film.

“Chadwick was an artist. That is just what he was … he loved it, he demanded it in every single way. For someone so young it was incredible to watch,” his co-star, Davis said.

The film is produced by Denzel Washington, who previously directed and starred in Wilson’s adaptation of Fences, which saw Davis win her first Oscar.

“He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career,” Washington said of Boseman.

The film will be released in select theatres in November and launched on Netflix in December.