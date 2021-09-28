Netflix series, Sex/Life renewed for season 2

Sex/Life, the steamy Netflix fan-favourite series is set to return to the screens for season 2.

Although there was no official release date, Netflix announced via an Instagram post on Monday that the hit-drama would definitely be returning. In that post, fans got to relive some of their favourite moments from the series’ debut season, no doubt getting them excited for all the drama set to unfold in season 2.

Sex/Life follows the day-to-day life of a sub-urban mother-of-two (Billie) as she navigates the worlds of marriage, infidelity and raw sexual fantasy.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Magazine, the show’s creator, Stacy Rukeyser described Sex/Life as a “dream come true.” She expressed that “to create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers” was not only “immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying.”

“When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired,” she continued. “I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Actress Sarah Shahi who plays the role of Billie and her co-stars, Adam Demos who plays Brad Simon, Mike Vogel who plays Cooper Connelly will return for season 2.

Sex/Life, which first premiered on Netflix in June and is inspired by the BB Easton book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, was a smash hit. In it’s first month of streaming, the series drew viewership from a whopping 67 million households.