Netflix to tell the story of late Latin star Selena in new series

Netflix to tell the story of late Latin star Selena in new seriesTuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Twenty-five years after her death, Netflix will release a series about popular Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla.
The singer died in tragic circumstances in March 1995, and Netflix plans to tell her story through Selena: The Series that will premiere on December 4, 2020.
Selena will be played by Christian Serratos, and the series will highlight the late singer’s rise to stardom.
“As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music,” says the description of the series on the Netflix website.
Selena’s father, Abraham, will be played by Ricardo Chavira while Gabriel Chavarria will take on the role of her brother, A.B. Noemi Gonzalez will play her sister, Suzette, and Seidy Lopez will act as her mother, Marcella. Young Selena will be played by Madison Taylor Baez.
But this is not the first time that a film will be made about the Latin star. In 1997, pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez took on the lead role in the Oscar-nominated biographical movie Selena.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy