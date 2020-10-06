Netflix to tell the story of late Latin star Selena in new series

Twenty-five years after her death, Netflix will release a series about popular Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla.

The singer died in tragic circumstances in March 1995, and Netflix plans to tell her story through Selena: The Series that will premiere on December 4, 2020.

Selena will be played by Christian Serratos, and the series will highlight the late singer’s rise to stardom.

“As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music,” says the description of the series on the Netflix website.

Selena’s father, Abraham, will be played by Ricardo Chavira while Gabriel Chavarria will take on the role of her brother, A.B. Noemi Gonzalez will play her sister, Suzette, and Seidy Lopez will act as her mother, Marcella. Young Selena will be played by Madison Taylor Baez.

But this is not the first time that a film will be made about the Latin star. In 1997, pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez took on the lead role in the Oscar-nominated biographical movie Selena.