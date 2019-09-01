Netflix wins bidding war — new drama to cover fictional presidential campaign

Get ready binge-watchers.

Netflix is currently producing a new political-drama series based on a chapter from New York Times journalist Amy Chozick’s novel Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling.

The series, Girls On The Bus, will follow four female journalists trailing fictional presidential candidates.

The series’ name is a reworking of The Boys on the Bus, a 1972 book about the male press pack who covered the 1972 US presidential election.

Chozick who tweeted “…this is the most exciting thing that has ever happened to me”, also took to social media to explain that while the series will draw inspiration from her book – it is not about the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign.

This is inaccurate — Amy Chozick (@amychozick) @BBCWorld. “The Girls on the Bus” has nothing to do with Hillary or the 2016 election, as per the press release and all other coverage. https://t.co/P40czmdarBAugust 31, 2019

Julie Plec (the executive producer behind The Vampire Diaries and Legacies) will co-write the script with Chozick, who will also act as an executive producer along with Greg Berlanti. Netflix won the rights to the journalist’s book after a fierce bidding war.

.— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) @julieplec & @amychozick will write & EP "The Girls On the Bus," a series about four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates. @GBerlanti & @SarahSoWitty also EP the series, inspired by a chapter of Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary pic.twitter.com/ApyKCENDtQAugust 28, 2019

The company said it would “follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way”.