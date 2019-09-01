Netflix wins bidding war — new drama to cover fictional presidential campaign

Netflix wins bidding war — new drama to cover fictional presidential campaignSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Get ready binge-watchers.
Netflix is currently producing a new political-drama series based on a chapter from New York Times journalist Amy Chozick’s novel Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling.
The series, Girls On The Bus, will follow four female journalists trailing fictional presidential candidates.
The series’ name is a reworking of The Boys on the Bus, a 1972 book about the male press pack who covered the 1972 US presidential election.
Chozick who tweeted “…this is the most exciting thing that has ever happened to me”, also took to social media to explain that while the series will draw inspiration from her book – it is not about the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign.
Julie Plec (the executive producer behind The Vampire Diaries and Legacies) will co-write the script with Chozick, who will also act as an executive producer along with Greg Berlanti. Netflix won the rights to the journalist’s book after a fierce bidding war.
The company said it would “follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way”.
