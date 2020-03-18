‘Netflix’s Party’ feature usage soars in self-isolation

‘Netflix’s Party’ feature usage soars in self-isolationWednesday, March 18, 2020
What’s better than Netflix and chillin’? Netflixing and chillin’ with friends, while still maintaining social distance.
The ‘Netflix Party’, feature is a Chrome extension that has been part of the streaming sites system for years. But since the coronavirus pandemic has forced most of the world in isolation, it has become more popular.
The button lets multiple users watch anything on Netflix at the same time, while providing a chatting service so everyone can discuss the content in real-time.
The extension received an update earlier this month in preparation of that much of the public would be home and Netflix has added seven more servers to meet the demand.
