Never too old! Chris Tufton learns to swim

Never too old! Chris Tufton learns to swimThursday, July 15, 2021
|
It’s never too late to try to learn something new BUZZ Fam. Take Jamaica’s Minister of Health, Dr Christopher, for example, he just learned to swim!
The health minister shared the accomplishment with his more than 120,000 followers on Instagram and used the opportunity to inspire is followers to follow in his footsteps.
“To think that a year ago I was scared to go underwater. Lesson in all of this is that you are NEVER too old to learn new tricks!” he wrote.
Safe to say, his message was felt.
“Agree. I keep putting off learning to swim properly. Confirmation,” one follower commented.
“This is what I call steady growth!! Well done, Minister!!,” another added.
“You are truly the minister of health in every sense of the word,” someone said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy