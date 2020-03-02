New app can predict at-risk pregnancy

New app can predict at-risk pregnancyMonday, March 02, 2020
|
A smartphone app has been designed to help women predict if they are at risk of premature birth.
The app, QUiPP v2 helps doctors quickly calculate the likelihood of an early delivery on a scale of zero to 100.
This score is calculated based on a number of clinical symptoms, the woman’s childbirth history, and other biomarkers.
The inventors claim that this innovation could save lives.
It ensures high-risk women who need special care receive it quickly but also helps medics reassure women when their risk is low.
When babies are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, they are more likely to die, or have physical, developmental and emotional problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy