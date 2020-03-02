New app can predict at-risk pregnancy

A smartphone app has been designed to help women predict if they are at risk of premature birth.

The app, QUiPP v2 helps doctors quickly calculate the likelihood of an early delivery on a scale of zero to 100.

This score is calculated based on a number of clinical symptoms, the woman’s childbirth history, and other biomarkers.

The inventors claim that this innovation could save lives.

It ensures high-risk women who need special care receive it quickly but also helps medics reassure women when their risk is low.

When babies are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, they are more likely to die, or have physical, developmental and emotional problems.