New breed ‘Law & Order’ brings back NYPD detective Stabler

Dear Law & Order fan, NYPD detective Stabler is coming back to the franchise.

NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni as New York police detective Elliot Stabler, the role he played until 2011 on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

But unlike the largely self-contained episodes of its “Law & Order” relatives, the new drama shifts from one criminal syndicate to another in multi-episode arcs. It debuts Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT, paired in a crossover episode with “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. EDT.

And that’s not the only change that’s coming.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” also brings a new writer-producer to the franchise’s ranks, Ilene Chaiken, whose credits include the groundbreaking “The L Word,” which featured LGBTQ characters, and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“I’ve known her by reputation for a long time,” Wolf said. “Over the last 30 years there’s very few truly landmark shows, but ‘The L Word’ is one of them.”

The new series is just part of the expansive TV real estate Wolf’s empire occupies, including NBC’s “Chicago Fire” and its pair of spinoffs, and CBS’ “FBI” and its about-to-be two spinoffs, with the recent announcement of “FBI: International” for next season. All are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.