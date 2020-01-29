New trend: Onesies for men?

Ladies, I know we love a bodysuit. Not only is it comfortable, but it ensures everything is just perfectly tucked in.

I get why they’ve become a trend, but should it be a fad your man is into too?

I don’t know.

But hey, I guess some may argue that men have things they want to be tucked in too, but I’m not arguing.

The male onesies have been listed on wish.com, selling for almost $3000.

If you’re very fashion-forward, then grab a pair for you and your girl!