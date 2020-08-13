New type of taste bud cells discovered on tongues

New type of taste bud cells discovered on tonguesThursday, August 13, 2020
|
Here’s some pretty cool news BUZZ fam!
Scientists have discovered a new taste bud on the tongue that can detect different flavours.
Now we know that the known taste bud cells on the tongue can only register a specific taste, either bitter, sweet and unami; or sour and salty.
But the newly-discovered versatile cells are able to spot sweet, sour, umami and bitter tastes, an unheard-of level of variety.
How we taste what we eat is because of the collective experience created by the three types of taste bud on the tongue.
Type I cells acts as support cells; Type II cells detect bitter, sweet and umami tastes; and Type III cells detect sour and salty flavors.
But studies on mice at the University of Buffalo in the US reveal a previously unknown subset of Type III cells which are ‘broadly responsive’ to all flavours.
These cells have two different signalling pathways which allow them to respond to sourness one way and sweet, bitter and umami stimuli using another.
Scientists are not yet able to tell their contribution to the sense of taste, but they hypothesize them to be very significant.
Their discovery provides new insight into how taste information is sent to the brain for processing, and suggests that taste buds are far more complex than we currently appreciate.
The research was published in the journal PLOS Genetics.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy