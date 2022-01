New Usain Bolt-led Jamaica Tourist Board ad is just perfect

King of Sprint Usain Bolt and the Jamaica

Tourist Board (JTB) have come together to showcase the island’s most scenic,

iconic locations in the best way possible, with the athlete giving viewers a ‘jogging

tour’.

The video, unveiled on social media platforms for both Bolt and the JTB on Wednesday (July 29), starts with Bolt on a jog in his home parish Trelawny, before the camera pans out to the sprinter trekking across the island.

From Dunn’s River Falls to Devon House in Kingston, the 45-second video does a lot of things right, capturing your attention from start to finish.

“Jamaica Beauty. The water crystal blue… Waves so gentle… Sand so soft… The breeze blows gently, the palms sway back and forth… Food to die for.. Music that makes you move… The island of forever….†the legendary Jamaican captioned the video.

It’s not the first time the pair have come together to partner on promoting the best of the country, as Bolt and the JTB have done similar ads in 2010 and more recently in 2016.

Scores of Twitter users have showered the advertisement with praise for putting Jamaica in a positive light, as it incorporated the island’s famous sun, sea and sand as well as happy children.

See the full ad below, BUZZ fam: