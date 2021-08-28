Newly-weds send $240 invoice to guests who didn’t show up to wedding

A couple who got married in Jamaica recently was put on blast after they sent invoices to guests who had originally RSVP’d “yes” for their wedding but then didn’t show up on the date.

The newlyweds, 44-year-old Doug Simmons, and 43-year-old Dedra McGee (now Simmons) of Chicago gave their guests until a month from August 18 to pay their outstanding amount of US $240.

It was Doug who originally posted the invoice to his Facebook to put the guilty parties on blast: “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount,” a note at the bottom of the “#PETTYPOST” reads.

“Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

His post quickly went viral with many labelling the couple petty, while others wondered why they didn’t think of this.

But Doug admitted to the New York Post, that it was not really about the money, it was more about him and his bride feeling disrespected and hurt by the no-shows.

“Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come, can you make it?,’ and they kept saying ‘Yes,’ ” he told the outlet. “We had to pay in advance for Jamaica — this was a destination wedding.”

However, at the final headcount — they realized not everyone kept their word.

“No one told me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t make it,’ ” Dough said “That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t make it, I would be understanding — but to tell me nothing, but then let me pay for you and your plus ones? Four people became eight people. I took that personally.”

And although they didn’t share what will happen if people didn’t pay up, we’re guessing that friendship will be off the table.