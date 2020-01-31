Nick Cannon backs Gabrielle Union in America’s Got Talent drama

Nick Cannon backs Gabrielle Union in America’s Got Talent dramaFriday, January 31, 2020
Nick Cannon thinks there’s an “institutional” problem with ‘America’s Got Talent’.
The 39-year-old former presenter of the show has spoken out in support of Gabrielle Union, who left the judging panel last year amid reports she had complained about a “toxic” culture and racial discrimination, and admitted things happen on the set of the programme that are “truly not fair”.
Speaking to VLADTV, he said: “It was some eye-opening events that occurred that really shed light on some cultural insensitivities – ultimately, when it comes to women, when it comes to how the show is produced.
“I believe, as a producer – I was over at ‘AGT’ for a damn near decade – you kinda see these things as a giant machine, but if you really take the time to step back, you see some things that are truly not fair… It’s an institutional issue.”
And Nick admitted he felt current host Terry Crews – who recently described ‘AGT’ as the “most diverse place” he’s worked – should have supported Gabrielle from the start, in the same way he was believed over his sexual assault allegations.
He added: “I love Terry Crews, but it gets to that place… again it’s an institutional thing, so I’m not blaming him.
“We get excited about the occupation, we get excited to work for the man and we gon’ defend the man cause he gave me a job. It don’t matter what you saw because I stood firmly by him when my former agent accosted him…
“Especially when it comes to our queens, when it comes to Gabby, I don’t care. Whatever she said, if it happened, I’m rocking with you.”
