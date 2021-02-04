Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19

Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19Thursday, February 04, 2021
|
Nick Cannon has tested positive for coronavirus forcing the entertainer to sit out the first few episodes of
He will be temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash, whoâ€™s been tapped to take over his hosting duties on the highly-rated Fox competition series, which is scheduled to return in March.
The 40-year-old is currently resting at home in quarantine, and Fox expects him to return to the show later in the season.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy