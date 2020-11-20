Nicki Minaj docu-series coming to HBO Max

BUZZ fam, we’re finally getting a docu-series from Nicki Minaj. The ‘Queen of rap’ made the announcement on her

“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can’t wait to share it with you,” she said.

The six-episode yet-to-be-titled docu-series will be released on HBO Max.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that.”

The docu-series will explore the rapper’s creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey. Minaj herself will guide the audience through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life.

The project is directed by Michael John Warren, who also directed Jay-Z’s 2004 movie Fade to Black.

As expected, the series will be executively produced by Minaj herself. But she’ll be aided by Warren and Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life, as well as Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce in association with Creative Wealth Media.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max said.