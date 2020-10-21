Nicki Minaj gives first view of baby boy

Nicki Minaj gives first view of baby boyWednesday, October 21, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, Nicki Minaj is introducing us to her son in stages. After her
Two weeks later, she confirmed that she has given birth to a son, and shared with the world the expensive gifts that celebrities like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sent him.
And now, for the first time, she is showing us what he looks like. Well, to be fair, she only shared an adorable photo of her husband holding her son’s foot, while she celebrated their wedding anniversary.
“Happy Anniversary, my love,” she captioned the post, which garnered almost a million likes in the first 15 minutes.
But her fans were more than happy to get a glimpse of ‘baby Petty’. Maybe next time we’ll see his face, or Nicki Minaj might reveal his name.
BUZZ Fam, keep your fingers crossed.
