Nicki Minaj makes generous donation to girl’s home in Trinidad

Nicki Minaj was in Trinidad to party at Carnival but that didn’t stop her from making a few stops in her native land.

One of these stops was at the St Jude’s Home for Girls where she made a USD $25,000 donation towards the facility.

“I wanna thank you for your work with the girls,” she remarked to an administrator at the facility. “I wanna thank you for giving them hope and inspiration and they have even given me hope and inspiration here today and I wanna donate twenty-five thousand to help the girls.”

Her arrival sparked wild celebrations from the young ladies. She used the opportunity to encourage the young ladies to rise above their situations and thrive.

The anaconda hitmaker further highlighted that she would be interested in building a recreational centre for the girls based on feedback from them.