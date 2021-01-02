Nicki Minaj posts first photo of baby boy

Brace yourself BUZZ fam because, this is a totally new level of cuteness! Nicki Minaj finally posted a photo of her baby boy who she affectionately calls â€˜Papa Bearâ€™ and the Barbz are swooning!

She posted the much-anticipated photo of her son, decked out in designer onesies, and shared a heartfelt message for him.

â€œThank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama Ÿ€Ÿ¦„Ÿ™ Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,â€ she said.

â€œThank you for your love & support throughout this journey. Itâ€™s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job Iâ€™ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.â€