Nicki Minaj posts first photo of baby boy

Nicki Minaj posts first photo of baby boySaturday, January 02, 2021
|
Brace yourself BUZZ fam because, this is a totally new level of cuteness! Nicki Minaj finally posted a photo of her baby boy who she affectionately calls â€˜Papa Bearâ€™ and the Barbz are swooning!
She posted the much-anticipated photo of her son, decked out in designer onesies, and shared a heartfelt message for him.
â€œThank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama Ÿ€Ÿ¦„Ÿ™ Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,â€ she said.
â€œThank you for your love & support throughout this journey. Itâ€™s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job Iâ€™ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy