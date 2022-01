Nicki Minaj posts first photo of baby boy

Brace yourself BUZZ fam because, this is a totally new level of cuteness! Nicki Minaj finally posted a photo of her baby boy who she affectionately calls ‘Papa Bear’ and the Barbz are swooning!

She posted the much-anticipated photo of her son, decked out in designer onesies, and shared a heartfelt message for him.

“Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama Ÿ€Ÿ¦„Ÿ™ Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,†she said.

“Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.â€