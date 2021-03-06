Nicolas Cage marries for the fifth time

Nicolas Cage marries for the fifth timeSaturday, March 06, 2021
Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has been taken off the market for the fifth time.
Fifty-six-year-old Cage tied the knot with his 26-year-old girlfriend Riko Shibata in a small Las Vegas ceremony.
According to DailyMail his ex-wife and son were present at the wedding.
The couple got married in an ‘intimate’ wedding at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Sin City back on February 16. With that specific date chosen to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father.
A rep for the actor told E! News, “They exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in.”
Cage’s fourth marriage to Erika Koike ended after just four days back in 2019.
Before that, Cage and Alice Kim were married for 10 years, but separated in 2016. They share 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola together.
Confirming this wedding, Cage said the couple was enjoying newly-wedded bliss.
