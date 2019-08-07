Nicolas Cage was ‘upset’ about how his 69-day marriage ended

Nicolas Cage was “pretty upset” when his marriage to Erike Koike ended.

The former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in March this year and were married for just four days before the ‘Mandy’ star filed for an annulment, claiming their union was based on fraud as his partner hadn’t mentioned her criminal history or a relationship with another person.

And now, the 55-year-old actor has admitted he was heartbroken over the way things ended between him and Erike, following the finalisation of their divorce in May.

Speaking to The New York Times magazine, he said: “There was a recent breakup. I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.”

After Nicolas filed his annulment in March, Erike opposed the request and later filed her own documents claiming the marriage was genuine and seeking spousal support.

The ‘National Treasure’ actor failed to secure an annulment but the pair were granted a divorce by a Nevada judge on May 31, meaning they were married for 69 days.

In Nicolas’ request for an annulment, it was claimed he was “too drunk” to get married.