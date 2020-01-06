Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate US$500K to fight Australian wildfires

In the face of their own adversity, Nicole

Kidman and Keith Urban have donated US$500,000 to those affected by the

Australian wildfires and confirmed their own home in the country is under

threat.

The couple, whose own property could be razed by the huge blazes, have reached out to offer the sum to Rural Fire Services and praised their efforts in tackling the flames.

The â€˜Big Little Liesâ€™ actress shared a list of organisations people can help on Instagram and wrote: â€œOur familyâ€™s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.â€

Keith posted the same message, but with a different list of organisations.

A spokesperson for the 52-year-old actress confirmed the donation but dismissed reports her Australian abode was on fire.

The representative told â€˜Entertainment Tonightâ€™: â€œIt is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it. Nicole and Keith Urban have donated $500K to the Rural Fire Services.â€

A host of other stars have donated to various organisations helping to fight the fires â€“ which began in September and have swept through more than 12 million acres of land â€“ including Pink.

The â€˜Just Give Me A Reasonâ€™ hitmaker announced her $500,000 donation on social media.

She wrote: â€œI am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz (sic)â€

Hugh Jackman also pledged his support for those working to limit the devastation of the fires.

The Hollywood actor shared: â€œWe want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones This is an immense tragedy for our home country #AustraliaBushfires. (sic)â€

Bindi Irwin and her family have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals affected by the fire.

She wrote on Instagram: â€œWith so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties.

â€œOur Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can,â€ she added.