Nikki Chromazz denies pregnancy rumours

Social media personality and Chrome White entrepreneur Nikki Chromazz has denied rumours that she’s with child.

The skin care entrepreneur admitted that her change in appearance resulted from falling off the gym bandwagon.

“No I’m not pregnant. Dammit… it’s called eating whatever I want and not working out,” said Chromazz in her Instagram story on Monday (August 30).

“All while getting older gosh…I’ll get back on it, ” she added.