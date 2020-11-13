Nine cigarettes a day, that’s how Obama dealt with White House stress

We can only imagine how stressful the job of the President of the United States can be. And former President Barack Obama admitted that he found an unhealthy way of dealing with it – smoking.

In his forthcoming memoir, obtained Thursday by CNN, Barack said he sometimes sought out a “discreet location to grab an evening smoke”.

In 2009, Obama did say he mostly quit smoking early in his presidency, but revealed that when the stress of the job got to him, he broke down and smoked occasionally.

He said he eventually quit when his daughter Malia “frowned” after “smelling a cigarette on my breath.” He said he stopped smoking by “ceaselessly” chewing nicotine gum.