No black voters on Golden Globes selection committee

Well, this should come as no surprise to us BUZZ fam. So, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the group of people who nominate and select winners for the annual Golden Globes, has no black members at the organisation.

The revelation was made by the Los Angeles Times which found that although some of the HFPA’s 87 members were of colour, none of them was black.

The organisation has since faced backlash for lack of diversity. This year’s slate of nominations did not include any of this year’s black-led potential Oscar best picture contenders, including Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, among the finalists for the group’s top film prize.

Asked about those criticisms, a representative said: “We do not control the individual votes of our members,” adding, “We seek to build cultural understanding through film and TV and recognise how the power of creative storytelling can educate people around the world to issues of race, representation, and orientation.”