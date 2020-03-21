No money for you: Daniel Craig won’t leave fortune to kids

No money for you: Daniel Craig won’t leave fortune to kidsSaturday, March 21, 2020
Daniel Craig won’t leave his $145 million fortune to his children.
The 52-year-old James Bond actor insists “inheritance is distasteful” and vowed to give away his fortune rather than pass it on to his daughter Ella, 28 – with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, 51 – or his two-year-old child with current spouse Rachel Weisz, 50.
Speaking to Saga magazine, he said: “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.”
The Knives Out star also admitted that he is quite an emotional person who “can cry at anything”.
Daniel explained: “I’m as emotional as anyone, and I can cry at anything. Normal stuff, like kindness. A good commercial can get me going if I’m in the mood.”
Daniel recently admitted that he isn’t worried about leaving his role as Bond, but did suggest that if he had left after 2015’s Spectre, as he originally planned, he wouldn’t have felt as comfortable with his decision.
He said: “I’m really … I’m OK. I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it. But this, I’m like … Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.”
