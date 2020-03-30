No more handshakes and public hugs after coronavirus

No more handshakes and public hugs after coronavirusMonday, March 30, 2020
Scientists are warning that handshakes and public hugs may become a thing of the past after the coronavirus pandemic.
They theorise that the no contact measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus could in fact change human behaviour in social situations.
A heightened awareness of infections after the pandemic could mean the so-called COVID-19 generation may be nervous about physically greeting friends and family.
The experts say a handshake could be replaced by an awkward nod or elbow bump in all settings, including professional settings such as business meetings and conferences.
In addition to this, concerns about keeping surfaces disinfected could also lead to compulsive cleaning behaviour and sustained sales of sanitisers.
