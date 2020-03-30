No nudes for Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner doesnâ€™t send nudes.

During a raucous game of â€˜Most Likely Toâ€™, which she filmed with her pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel a few weeks ago, the 22-year-old make-up mogul insisted that she was the least likely to have naked pictures leak because she never sends them.

After Kylie said â€œâ€˜ I donâ€™t send nudes, soâ€¦,â€ the group agreed that Stassie was most likely to suffer the embarrassing fate.

Kylie â€“ who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott â€“ was voted, along with Yris, the most likely to have a child next.

Victoria quipped: â€œIt has to be one of you as Stassie and I are not done drinking yet.â€

And the entire group agreed that none of them would forgive infidelity, with Stassie declaring â€œnone of usâ€ and Kylie adding: â€œYeah, honestly, f*** that, next question.â€

Meanwhile, Kylie recently admitted her secret pregnancy â€œpreparedâ€ her for self-quarantine.

The â€˜Keeping Up With the Kardashiansâ€™ star is sticking vigilantly to official advice on social distancing and staying indoors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and admitted she isnâ€™t finding it too difficult because she stayed at home â€œfor monthsâ€ while expecting her daughter.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: â€œAnother daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine.

â€œIâ€™m on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this. I didnâ€™t leave the house for months.(sic)â€

The star â€“ who didnâ€™t confirm speculation she was pregnant until after Stormi was born â€“ urged others to follow her lead by staying away from other people to protect the vulnerable.

She wrote earlier this week: â€œI hope everyone is feeling well! itâ€™s so important right now to self-quarantine to ensure we arenâ€™t endangering ourselves or anyone who canâ€™t handle this virus.â€

View this post on Instagram missing social timeŸ˜«Ÿ˜Ÿ’—Ÿ’— the faster we stay inside the faster we can get back to it .. i hope everyone is taking social distancing serious â€¼ï¸Ÿ’—A post shared by Kylie Ÿ¤ (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2020 at 5:11pm PDT

Kylie previously admitted she had kept her pregnancy secret so she could â€œenjoy the whole experienceâ€.

She said: â€œI knew that it would be better for us if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasnâ€™t prepared to â€¦ I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately.

â€œI just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasnâ€™t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.â€