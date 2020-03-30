No nudes for Kylie Jenner

No nudes for Kylie JennerMonday, March 30, 2020
|
Kylie Jenner doesnâ€™t send nudes.
During a raucous game of â€˜Most Likely Toâ€™, which she filmed with her pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel a few weeks ago, the 22-year-old make-up mogul insisted that she was the least likely to have naked pictures leak because she never sends them.
After Kylie said â€œâ€˜ I donâ€™t send nudes, soâ€¦,â€ the group agreed that Stassie was most likely to suffer the embarrassing fate.
Kylie â€“ who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott â€“ was voted, along with Yris, the most likely to have a child next.
Victoria quipped: â€œIt has to be one of you as Stassie and I are not done drinking yet.â€
And the entire group agreed that none of them would forgive infidelity, with Stassie declaring â€œnone of usâ€ and Kylie adding: â€œYeah, honestly, f*** that, next question.â€
Meanwhile, Kylie recently admitted her secret pregnancy â€œpreparedâ€ her for self-quarantine.
The â€˜Keeping Up With the Kardashiansâ€™ star is sticking vigilantly to official advice on social distancing and staying indoors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and admitted she isnâ€™t finding it too difficult because she stayed at home â€œfor monthsâ€ while expecting her daughter.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: â€œAnother daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine.
â€œIâ€™m on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this. I didnâ€™t leave the house for months.(sic)â€
The star â€“ who didnâ€™t confirm speculation she was pregnant until after Stormi was born â€“ urged others to follow her lead by staying away from other people to protect the vulnerable.
She wrote earlier this week: â€œI hope everyone is feeling well! itâ€™s so important right now to self-quarantine to ensure we arenâ€™t endangering ourselves or anyone who canâ€™t handle this virus.â€
Kylie previously admitted she had kept her pregnancy secret so she could â€œenjoy the whole experienceâ€.
She said: â€œI knew that it would be better for us if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasnâ€™t prepared to â€¦ I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately.
â€œI just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasnâ€™t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy