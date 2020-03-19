No social distancing for Evangeline Lilly: Actress won’t give up her freedom

No social distancing for Evangeline Lilly: Actress won’t give up her freedomThursday, March 19, 2020
|
Evangeline Lilly is refusing to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ant-Man and the Wasp actress has revealed she is not staying at home during the outbreak of the respiratory illness – which is also known as COVID-19 – despite advice from health officials who are urging people to stay away from social gatherings and avoid leaving the house unless absolutely necessary.
Evangeline spoke about her position on the advice when she posted on Instagram to reveal she had taken her children – son Kahekili, eight, and a second son, four, whose name is not known to the public – to “gymnastics camp”.
When one fan questioned whether she was under “corona house arrest”, Evangeline replied: “Not for this family.”
And when another pointed out that social distancing can help save the lives of those who are immunocompromised, the 40-year-old actress revealed she is currently living with her father, who has stage four leukaemia, as well as being immunocompromised herself.
She added: “I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukaemia. I am also immune-compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect. EL (sic)”
The Lost star then responded to the same fan again and said she feels “unnerved” by the government trying to keep her in her home.
“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving. I appreciate your engagement and meaningful discourse. Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious – keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure. Stay in touch. We’re in this together,” she wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy