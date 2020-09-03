None left behind: Trini police hand out masks to the homeless in Port-of-Spain

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) displayed goodwill on Thursday (September 3) as they handed out face masks to homeless people in the capital Port-of-Spain.

In a statement, the TTPS explained that amid a resurgence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the twin-island republic, it handed out the masks to socially displaced persons and will continue the initiative in other major urban areas across Trinidad.

“Today’s exercise was carried out in Port-of-Spain. DCP Jayson Forde (Operations) said 500 such masks will be distributed by police officers in Port-of-Spain, San Fernando, Central Trinidad and other areas,” the TTPS said via its official Facebook page.

Officers were pictured taking great care as the adorned the homeless Trinidadians, a gesture that warmed the hearts of the general public.

“God bless all of you and your colleagues. This is highly, highly commendable. Showing compassion to the most vulnerable is pleasing to God. He will reward you all for this. Blessings,” one woman commented.

“No matter their circumstances, they are citizens and human beings that must not be forgotten,” another man remarked.

The masks were donated by non-profit organisation SEWA International Trinidad and Tobago, to the TTPS’ I Support Our Service (ISOS) programme for distribution.