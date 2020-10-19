Nope! Chaka Khan won’t collaborate with another female

Veteran American

singer Chaka Khan is rolling solo, and she is not interested in collaborating

with another female entertainer.

Yup, she has revealed that from now on she will not do another song with a female. However, she did not say why.

The I’m Every Woman singer teamed up with Ariana Grande in 2019 for Nobody, a song that was done for the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack. But when asked if she would do another track with the artiste, Chaka Khan was rather dismissive.

“She’s all right, she’s good on her own. … Plus, I don’t want to sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman,” she said in the recent interview with VladTV.

Chaka Khan’s position comes as a bit of a shocker since she has done songs with acts like Brandy, Tamia, Gladys Knight, Mary J. Blige, and Anastacia and Lulu.

While she has no interest in working with females, she said that she would probably do work with American entertainer Anderson .Paak.

“He’s got a future,” she said.