‘Not forgotten’: Bounty Killer reflects on mom, Miss Ivy

Bounty Killer doesn’t show his softer side often but the artiste showed did just that yesterday as he reflected on his deceased mother, Miss Ivy.

While driving in his car, face covered by a Louis Vuitton branded mask, Bounty Killer played his 2014 song, Mama Gone But Not Forgotten, which was written in memory of his mother, Ivy Williams, who passed away two years prior.

Bounty Killer, born Rodney Price, captioned the picture “Not forgotten a bit mama missing my Saturday soup today”.

He continued with “Rest in Paradise mama” along with a heart and praying emojis.

Williams passed away in February 2012 after a battle with cancer.