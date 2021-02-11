Not so sweet! Hershey holiday chocolates to cost more

Not so sweet! Hershey holiday chocolates to cost moreThursday, February 11, 2021
|
That chocolate Santa will cost a bit more this coming Christmas.
Hershey Co plans to raise prices on bags of kisses, miniature chocolate bars and other seasonal treats shaped like snowmen and Santas starting in the 2021 holiday season, Chief Executive Officer Michele Buck said Thursday in an interview. Prices for these items had not been increased since the 2014 holiday season.
The decision, which will affect products accounting for about 10 per cent of the company’s total sales, was recently communicated to retailers, she said. Buck declined to specify the magnitude of the price hike, but she said consumers are likely to see it in stores. “Historically, retailers do pass it along,” she said.
The candymaker has fared well overall in the pandemic as consumers reach for products that provide comfort and nostalgia. While candy bar sales dropped as consumers stayed home, other products tied to homebound behaviour saw upticks, including baking staples like chocolate chips and movie night favourites such as Twizzlers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy