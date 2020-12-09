Not surprising, ‘coronavirus’ is the most-searched term on Google

In a year characterised by a global

pandemic, it’s no surprise this was reflected by the world’s most searched term–

coronavirus.

Google released its ‘Year in Search’ list today (December 9), representing the year’s top trending searches and queries amid a period of uncertainty.

‘Coronavirus’ was the top searched term globally, followed by ‘election results’ spurred by a wild national poll in the United States. The third most searched term was ‘Kobe Bryant’ coming on the heels of the legendary basketballer’s death in a helicopter incident in January.

‘Zoom’, the burgeoning video conferencing platform, and ‘IPL’, for the popular Indian Premier League, completed the top five.

Other COVID-related terms also made the cut with ‘coronavirus update’, ‘coronavirus symptoms’ and ‘Google Classroom’ finishing 7th, 8th and 10th respectively.

See the complete list below:

1) Coronavirus 2) Election results 3) Kobe Bryant 4) Zoom 5) IPL 6) India vs New Zealand 7) Coronavirus update 8) Coronavirus symptoms 9) Joe Biden 10) Google Classroom