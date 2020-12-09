Not surprising, ‘coronavirus’ is the most-searched term on Google

Not surprising, ‘coronavirus’ is the most-searched term on GoogleWednesday, December 09, 2020
|
In a year characterised by a global
pandemic, it’s no surprise this was reflected by the world’s most searched term–
coronavirus.
Google released its ‘Year in Search’ list today (December 9), representing the year’s top trending searches and queries amid a period of uncertainty.
‘Coronavirus’ was the top searched term globally, followed by ‘election results’ spurred by a wild national poll in the United States. The third most searched term was ‘Kobe Bryant’ coming on the heels of the legendary basketballer’s death in a helicopter incident in January.
‘Zoom’, the burgeoning video conferencing platform, and ‘IPL’, for the popular Indian Premier League, completed the top five.
Other COVID-related terms also made the cut with ‘coronavirus update’, ‘coronavirus symptoms’ and ‘Google Classroom’ finishing 7th, 8th and 10th respectively.
See the complete list below:
1) Coronavirus 2) Election results 3) Kobe Bryant 4) Zoom 5) IPL 6) India vs New Zealand 7) Coronavirus update 8) Coronavirus symptoms 9) Joe Biden 10) Google Classroom
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy