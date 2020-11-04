Not the time: Kylie Jenner faces backlash for promoting makeup on election night

Kylie Jenner is so focused on getting those coins that not even a tumulous US election is gonna stop her.

The makeup mogul took to social media to announce the restock of her Kendall Collection. She also used the opportunity to wish her sister, Kendall a happy birthday.

But her fans thought the post was ill-timed and accused Kylie of being out of touch.

“READ THE ROOM,” one person commented.

“Kylie, there is an election going on. I think this could’ve waited,” someone asked

“There is an election CURRENTLY unfolding and you choose to post a thirst trap for Kendall’s bday. On brand babe,” another said.

“Girl this ain’t the time to be promoting your brand…,” one fan continued.

Kylie’s latest flare-up with the fans comes just days after her sister, Kendall, was dragged for throwing a mostly maskless Holloween party during the coronavirus pandemic.