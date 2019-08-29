NSYNC star Lance Bass thought he wasn’t meant for fatherhood

NSYNC star Lance Bass thought he wasn’t meant for fatherhoodThursday, August 29, 2019
Lance Bass thought the “universe didn’t want” him to have kids.
The 40-year-old singer and his husband, Michael Turchin, are currently exploring surrogacy options so they can start a family together, and Lance has now said that after having “gone through seven donors” and hit “a lot of walls”, he began to think he was never destined to be a father.
He said: “There’s a lot of walls that you hit. I mean we’ve been working for about a year and a half on creating our family. We’ve gone through seven donors … it gets frustrating. And then there’s a point where you’re like, ‘Well maybe the universe doesn’t want me to have kids.’ I mean, my whole life I’ve had this dream of starting a family and then you’re like, ‘Is this just not meant to be?’.”
The NSYNC star and his spouse aren’t giving up though, and Lance is now sure that kids are “in the cards” for the couple.
He added: “But we’re still going through it, I do think it’s meant for us. It’s in the cards, and I hope within the next … very soon I can announce something very positive. I’m hoping for 2020.”
