O2N Foundation, OECS to host benefit concert for St Vincent and the Grenadines

The Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation is honoured to collaborate with the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St Vincent to mount a virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, “Stronger together….we are a global family”.

The concert will be held to rally forces to raise funds for the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, as a response to the devastation of the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere.

The initiative will take the form of live performances of Caribbean stars, international influencer endorsements, testimonials, and governmental appeals, all in an effort, to leverage financial pledges to donate to the rebuilding of the country.

The task of curating the participants is ongoing. Confirmations, as to the billing credits on the showcase are in process. No official release of the cast of the showcase is made.

As such, any claims in the public domain at this time are not advanced by the agencies in question. We are negotiating with our endorsing partners to craft a meaningful, uplifting, humanitarian drive to aid a nation in need. Our mission is targeted at alleviating distress and generating sustainable mandates for human development and national relief to our regional brothers and sisters in St Vincent.

The O2N Foundation’s “We are a global family” initiative was birthed in March 2020 as a means of corralling persons around the world in solidarity with each other in times of distress.

This recent partnership bolsters the long-term vision of bringing people together globally, for the sake of human development, social transformation, and creative entrepreneurship.