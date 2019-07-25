Oak Wine Bar and Cocktail Lounge launches new lunch menu

Oak Wine Bar and Cocktail Lounge launches new lunch menuThursday, July 25, 2019
|
The Oak Wine Bar and Cocktail Lounge recently
launched its new lunch menu and are inviting food lovers to come dig into their
delicious meals.
Proprietor Lisa Chin, who also owns Fromage and Café Dolche, is exploring new ways in which to cater to patrons by providing a healthy and affordable lunch menu.
At the moment, the lunch menu starts off light and easy.
They range across three scrumptious Jamaican dishes: Fried Chicken, Curried Goat and Oxtail, served with white rice and rice and peas with raw vegetables.
The welcoming environment is indeed one to enjoy and look forward to. This capped by quality customer service.
Lunch is served on Saturdays between the hours of 11 am and 4 pm.
—Story written by Andre Cooper
