Obama, Bush, Clinton to take COVID vaccine publicly when approved

Three former United States Presidents have

said they will take the coronavirus vaccine on camera to raise confidence in

its safety.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have committed to taking the vaccine once deemed safe and approved by the country’s health authorities.

Obama, in an interview on Sirius XM this week, said, “I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it.

He added, “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”

Clinton’s spokesperson, in a statement to CBS yesterday, said “President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”

Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, also said recently that the former president would take the vaccine on camera if deemed safe and already given to those considered most at-risk.