Obama, Bush, Clinton to take COVID vaccine publicly when approved

Obama, Bush, Clinton to take COVID vaccine publicly when approvedFriday, December 04, 2020
|
Three former United States Presidents have
said they will take the coronavirus vaccine on camera to raise confidence in
its safety.
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have committed to taking the vaccine once deemed safe and approved by the country’s health authorities.
Obama, in an interview on Sirius XM this week, said, “I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it.
He added, “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”
Clinton’s spokesperson, in a statement to CBS yesterday, said “President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”
Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, also said recently that the former president would take the vaccine on camera if deemed safe and already given to those considered most at-risk.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy