Obama promises to take COVID-19 vaccine live on camera

Former US President Barack Obama has promised that he will be taking the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

And get this, he is willing to film the whole procedure.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show.

Obama further explained that he wants to show that the vaccine is safe.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” he said. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” he said.

But Obama isn’t the only former President who feels this way.

Apparently, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are also volunteering to get the vaccine on camera to help increase public confidence in its safety, as more than 42 per cent of Americans have said they don’t plan to get the shot.

It is understood that Bush reached out to Dr Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert – and Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to figure out how to help promote the vaccine.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr Fauci and Dr Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”