Obamas celebrate 28th anniversary; encourage people to vote

Former United States President Barack Obama and wife, Michelle, traded mushy posts on social media to commemorate their 28th wedding anniversary yesterday (October 3).

While there was plenty of reflection on their almost three decades of love and happiness, the 44th president also snuck in a plug to vote. Obama told supporters that one way to help the couple celebrate their love was to ensure that they go out and vote on Election Day. “Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with Michelle Obama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” wrote Obama.

“Well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you,” added Obama. Mrs Obama in her post highlighted some of her husband’s greatest qualities which included his “character” and “compassion” similarly encouraging well-wishers to help them celebrate by encouraging someone to go out and vote. Barack and Michelle Robinson met in June 1989 became engaged in 1991, and were married on October 3, 1992.