Oh my! John Legend’s daughter prefers Ariana Grande’s music

Oh my! John Legend’s daughter prefers Ariana Grande’s musicThursday, December 12, 2019
John Legend’s daughter doesn’t think he’s a “great singer”.
The All of Me hitmaker has Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months, with wife Chrissy Teigen, and he admitted his oldest child is far more impressed by the talents of his Beauty and the Beast duet partner, Ariana Grande.
Speaking on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, he said: “She told me one day, ‘Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer. You’re not a great singer.’ “
John explained that it was their duet which first introduced Luna to Ariana’s music.
He added: “Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she’s, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande.”
However, that doesn’t mean the youngster has stopped listening to her dad’s songs completely.
He added: “But in addition to listening to Ariana all the time, she listens to my Christmas album.”
